College Baseball Player Struck by Stray Bullet During Game in Texas, Police Say

A stray bullet struck a Texas A&M-Texarkana baseball player during a game on Saturday, according to the university and local police.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday when Texas A&M-Texarkana was hosting Houston-Victoria, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department. The 18-year-old Texas A&M-Texarkana player was standing in the bullpen area and was hit by a stray bullet from an incident in a nearby neighborhood, police said.

The unidentified player was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana for treatment and was in stable condition, the university said in a statement.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced Sunday that it issued felony warrants for two people believed to be the shooters in the incident. Kamauri Butler, 17, was issued a felony warrant for aggravated assault and Demarco Banks, 20, was issued one for deadly conduct.

Three more people were arrested as part of the incident. Yankeengea Smith, 49, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Nathan Moore, 19, was arrested for tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana. Marcell Beaver, 19, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Police said that the incident took place at Lynda Avenue and not at Spring Lake Park, which is home to Texas A&M-Texarkana's baseball field. The police department received calls of shots fired on Lynda Avenue moments before receiving a 911 call that a baseball player had collapsed and may have been shot.

"Tragically, one of the shots that Butler and Banks fired at each other on Lynda [Avenue] travelled several hundred feet and struck the unsuspecting victim at the ballpark," the Texarkana Texas Police Department said in its statement on Sunday.

The Red River Athletic Conference declared the baseball game between Texas A&M-Texarkana and Houston-Victoria a "no contest."