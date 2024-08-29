Colorado dog breeder's suspicious death linked to missing Doberman puppies

Colorado authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a dog breeder and looking for 10 Doberman puppies who were missing from his property, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

Paul Peavey, 57, was first reported missing last Wednesday before a privately organized search party discovered his body on Saturday, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Sunday.

“His death is considered a homicide; however, we do not believe the public is in imminent danger,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on X.

Peavey's autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday. It is unclear when the results will be released and the coroner's office didn't immediately respond to an inquiry.

Officials confirmed on Wednesday that as the homicide investigation continues, 10 of Peavey's Doberman puppies remain unaccounted for.

The sheriff's office posted a series of updates on social media, asking the public for help searching for Peavey's puppies.

The missing puppies may have been sold since last Tuesday, officials said. All puppies were microchipped, so anyone who had bought a puppy in the area within the last week was asked to check for a microchip to determine if it was one of Peavey's.

According to officials, Peavey ran a business called Elite European Dobermans in Idaho Springs, a city 35 miles west of Denver. The business' website said it delivers up to two litters of Doberman dogs per year that are raised on 110 acres of land.

"Paul Peavey has been a dog lover since he was 10 years old and has had various dogs since," the website said.

Bruce Boynton, one of Peavey's closest friends, organized the more than 40-member search party that discovered Peavey's body. He spoke with KUSA about the horrifying moment they found Peavey, who was covered with sticks, stones and debris.

“Nothing that anyone wants to see in their life. It’s something that would haunt you for the rest of your life,” Boynton said.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate Peavey's death, with help from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

No public announcements regarding arrests have been made and the sheriff's office declined to share any additional details.

