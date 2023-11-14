Colorado

Colorado hiker missing for months found dead with his dog still alive by his side

The man's cause of death is currently unknown but foul play isn't suspected, police said

By Eric Mullin

San Juan Mountains
Joe Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Colorado hiker who had been missing for months was found dead with his dog still alive by his side, the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

Rich Moore, a 71-year-old Pagosa Springs resident, and his Jack Russell Terrier, Finney, were reported missing on the evening of Aug. 19 after they did not return from a hike to Blackhead Peak in the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado, police said via NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver. That led to search efforts from multiple agencies both on the ground and in the air totaling nearly 2,000 hours.

More than two months after Moore and Finney were reported missing, a local hunter informed authorities that he located a deceased man along with a white dog in the Lower Blanco drainage basin on Oct. 30. After a recon flight was conducted to find a suitable landing zone in the area, authorities located the body on Oct. 31 and positively identified him as Moore.

Moore's cause of death is currently unknown but foul play isn't suspected, police said.

Finney was found alive and was recovered by search and rescue personnel. Authorities said she was taken to a local veterinary hospital for examination and treatment. She has since been reunited with her family.

