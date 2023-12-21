Donald Trump

Colorado Supreme Court justices face a flood of threats after disqualifying Trump from the ballot

The latest round of threats fits a familiar pattern: Trump faces a legal setback, and officials face threats

After the Colorado Supreme Court kicked former President Donald Trump off the state's Republican primary ballot, social media outlets were flooded with threats against the justices who ruled in the case, according to a report obtained by NBC News.

Advance Democracy, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that conducts public interest research, identified "significant violent rhetoric" against the justices and Democrats, often in direct response to Trump's posts about the ruling on his platform Truth Social. They found that some social media users posted justices' email addresses, phone numbers and office building addresses.

Posts — whose images and links were included in the report — noted a variety of methods that could be used to kill those perceived as Trump's enemies: hollow-point bullets, rifles, rope, bombs.

"Kill judges. Behead judges. Roundhouse kick a judge into the concrete," read a post on a fringe website. "Slam dunk a judge's baby into the trashcan."

