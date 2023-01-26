Committee Looks to Legalize Sports Betting in Vermont

Lawmakers are looking to legalize sports betting in the state following the lead of over half the country, according to our NBC 5 affiliate.

Research started in August 2022 by the Sports Betting Study Committee in the Vermont legislature and recommended legalization in the state, according to reports.

It was reported that legislators said that a bill could be written by early next week and sports betting would be placed under the authority of the Department of Liquor and Lottery.

Reports say that it is likely to have from two to six sportsbooks in a bidding process to find which will be best for the state.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Our hope is that we will be able to stand something up by the end of the year so that we can take advantage of the NFL playoffs," said Wendy Knight, Commissioner of the VT Department of Liquor and Lottery to NBC 5.