Community attends vigils in honor of Palestinian students shot in Burlington

People across Vermont attended vigils in Burlington on Tuesday after three Palestinian students were injured in a shooting during the weekend.

The three men, all age 20, were walking during a visit to the home of one of the victims' relatives when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun, police said.

Two of the three victims were wearing keffiyehs, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism made famous by Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, when a man with a handgun walked up and, without speaking, opened fire, according to police.

The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee said the victims — two of of whom are U.S. citizens and the third a legal resident, according to police — were speaking in Arabic.

One of the vigils took place at the top of Church Street, while another one happened outside the Burlington School District offices, according to WPTZ.

People were processing this type of attack happening in their own backyard during the events.

“I think people are appalled that this happened," said Miro Weinburger, the mayor of Burlington, to WPTZ.

Weinberger added that these kinds of events show support for the young men and will help everyone move ahead.

One of the three students was released on Monday from UVM Medical Center.

Jason Eaton, the man accused of the shooting, is expected back in court later this week.