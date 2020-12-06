Community Rallies Behind Bookshop Owner Targeted in Bias Incident

Sandra Dear found the first note in a mailbox outside of her bookshop on Aug. 1, 2017, a day after it opened in Bayonne, New Jersey. "Get out, we do not want your kind here," she said it read.

Dear, who is Black, was disappointed but didn't make a big deal of it because she didn't want to overshadow the day before, NBC News reports.

Over the past three years, Dear said, she has received notes, emails and phone calls with a similar tone or racial bias, but none like the ones that targeted her the morning of Nov. 20, when one of her employees alerted her to troubling emails. The frequency of the emails, which she said contained racial slurs and were sent about 15 minutes apart, alarmed her. They were followed by a "racially charged" phone call to the Little Boho Bookshop that threatened her life, Dear said.

Bayonne police launched an investigation into what they deemed an act of bias intimidation. The police increased patrol in the area and on Nov. 21, several officers on post at the bookshop were approached by a man they would later identify as Qiuewn Zheng, 59. He uttered the same words that were in the emails sent to the bookshop, police said. Zheng was arrested and charged with bias intimidation, cyber-harassment and making terroristic threats and is being held without bail at Hudson County Correctional Center.

After his arrest, Dear said she was not OK but that she would be. "Last night, a tear finally escaped," she wrote in the Nov. 22 post, "but this incident will not change me."

About a week later, patrons from Bayonne and beyond walked into her "happy place" with an overriding message on Small Business Saturday: "Love overcomes hate," Dear said.

It was the largest single day of sales that the store has ever had.

