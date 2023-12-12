Taylor Swift

Company behind Taylor Swift's Brazil shows is fined for ticketing failures

Time for Fun is being fined about $120,000 for problems related to the ticket-buying experience for the São Paulo Eras Tour shows

By NBC News

Taylor Swift sings in Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro.
Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The Brazilian company behind some of Taylor Swift’s shows has been fined for failures related to the ticket-buying experience for her three recent concerts in São Paulo. 

São Paulo’s consumer protection agency, Procon, said in a statement Tuesday that it would fine Time for Fun over 600,000 Brazilian reais, or about $120,000. The fines are in connection to its rollout of both Swift’s Eras Tour and the 2020 and 2023 editions of the Lollapalooza music festival in the city. 

The agency cited “inadequate services,” including lack of respect for the company’s own terms and conditions and virtual queue rules, as well as issues related to the instructions for refunds, collecting VIP packages and items that are allowed in the concert venue, among other consumer complaints. 

Time for Fun did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro launched an inquiry into “the crime of endangering the life and health” of concertgoers after a fan died at Swift’s first show in the city last month. Fans reported unbearable conditions in the stadium amid an extreme heat wave and limited access to water. 

Tickets for Swift’s shows in Brazil went on sale in June. Consumers at the time said obtaining legal tickets was nearly impossible because of scalpers. The chaos prompted a lawmaker to introduce a bill, nicknamed the Taylor Swift law, to address ticket scalping in Brazil.

The pop superstar paid tribute to a fan that died ahead of her Eras Tour concert on Nov. 17 with a moving performance.

U.S. & World

world news 26 mins ago

Hundreds of animals, eggs and pounds of ivory seized in global wildlife trafficking operation, Interpol says

Russia-Ukraine War 2 hours ago

Biden announces $200M in aid for Ukraine as Zelenskyy meets GOP skepticism in Congress

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us