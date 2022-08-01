Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022

New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike.

What Is The Big E?

The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Big E is inclusive of each of the New England states, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Big E 2021 was the third largest fair in North America based on attendance, according to Carnival Warehouse, a fair and carnival industry organization.

Who's Performing at The Big E 2022?

SEPT. 16

Lindsey LaBelle: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Modern English: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Adelaide Punkin & Something Simple: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Dropkick Murphys: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

Dwayne Haggins: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage (Extra Charge)

SEPT. 17

Chloe Belsito: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Modern English: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Emily Victoria: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

G-Eazy: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

KT Tunstall: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

One Time Weekend: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 18

Kristen Merlin: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Modern English: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Branded: Country That Rocks: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Brantley Gilbert with special guest George Birge: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

DJ Creme: 8:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

Melaner: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 19

The Penniless Wild: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage

Sweet Daddy Cool Breeze: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

The Yardbirds: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

SEPT. 20

We Don't Know Yet: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage

MALADO!: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

The Yardbirds: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

SEPT. 21

Canned Heat: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

3 Exits to Hattiesburg: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage

Professors of Sweet, Sweet Music: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

The Main Squeeze: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

SEPT. 22

Justus Michael: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Canned Heat: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

The Greys: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Johnnyswim: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Beau Sasser's Escape Plan: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 23

Vinny B: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Whalom Park: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Nelly: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

Tai Verdes: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Rumboat Chili: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 24

Miranda Rae: 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. at the E Stage

CD Rose: 1:15 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Back Rhodes: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Sublime with Rome: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

DJ Jazzy Jeff: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Taija New: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 25

Sam Pursey Trio: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

The Red Hots: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Bring Me The Horizon with special guests Knocked Loose, grandson and Siiickbrain: 6:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

Platinum Moon: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 26

Lemon Street: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage

The Cantalini 3: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

Boogie Wonder Band: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

SEPT. 27

Cessa and The Zach: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage

Alex Rohan: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

Boogie Wonder Band: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

SEPT. 28

José Feliciano: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Wild Bill & The Flying Sparks: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage

RICE: An American Band: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage

All-4-One: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

SEPT. 29

Kyle Langlois: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

José Feliciano: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Weege & The Wondertwins: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

ERNEST: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Austin James and The Nomads: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

SEPT. 30

Morgan Myles: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Baha Men: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Myles Jéh: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Chase Rice and Jimmie Allen: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

Alien Ant Farm: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Tales of Joy: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

OCT. 1

Faith Rheault: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Baha Men: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Shake: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

American Authors: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Sun Parade: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

OCT. 2

Halley Neal: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Baha Men: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

Sandy Bailey: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage

Lynyrd Skynyrd: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)

John Waite: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage

El Conjunto Barrio feat. Jesus Pagan: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage

You can check out the full schedule of concerts and more here.

Some artists perform on multiple days. The schedule is subject to change.