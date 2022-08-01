Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022

New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike.
What Is The Big E?
The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
The Big E is inclusive of each of the New England states, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont and Massachusetts.
The Big E 2021 was the third largest fair in North America based on attendance, according to Carnival Warehouse, a fair and carnival industry organization.
Who's Performing at The Big E 2022?
SEPT. 16
Lindsey LaBelle: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Modern English: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Adelaide Punkin & Something Simple: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Dropkick Murphys: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
Dwayne Haggins: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage (Extra Charge)
SEPT. 17
Chloe Belsito: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Modern English: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Emily Victoria: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
G-Eazy: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
KT Tunstall: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
One Time Weekend: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 18
Kristen Merlin: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Modern English: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Branded: Country That Rocks: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Brantley Gilbert with special guest George Birge: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
DJ Creme: 8:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
Melaner: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 19
The Penniless Wild: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage
Sweet Daddy Cool Breeze: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
The Yardbirds: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
SEPT. 20
We Don't Know Yet: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage
MALADO!: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
The Yardbirds: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
SEPT. 21
Canned Heat: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
3 Exits to Hattiesburg: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage
Professors of Sweet, Sweet Music: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
The Main Squeeze: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
SEPT. 22
Justus Michael: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Canned Heat: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
The Greys: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Johnnyswim: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Beau Sasser's Escape Plan: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 23
Vinny B: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Whalom Park: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Nelly: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
Tai Verdes: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Rumboat Chili: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 24
Miranda Rae: 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. at the E Stage
CD Rose: 1:15 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Back Rhodes: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Sublime with Rome: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
DJ Jazzy Jeff: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Taija New: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 25
Sam Pursey Trio: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
The Red Hots: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Bring Me The Horizon with special guests Knocked Loose, grandson and Siiickbrain: 6:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
Platinum Moon: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 26
Lemon Street: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage
The Cantalini 3: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
Boogie Wonder Band: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
SEPT. 27
Cessa and The Zach: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage
Alex Rohan: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
Boogie Wonder Band: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
SEPT. 28
José Feliciano: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Wild Bill & The Flying Sparks: 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the E Stage
RICE: An American Band: 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the E Stage
All-4-One: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
SEPT. 29
Kyle Langlois: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
José Feliciano: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Weege & The Wondertwins: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
ERNEST: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Austin James and The Nomads: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
SEPT. 30
Morgan Myles: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Baha Men: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Myles Jéh: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Chase Rice and Jimmie Allen: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
Alien Ant Farm: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Tales of Joy: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
OCT. 1
Faith Rheault: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Baha Men: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Shake: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
American Authors: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Sun Parade: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
OCT. 2
Halley Neal: 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Baha Men: 2:00 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
Sandy Bailey: 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the E Stage
Lynyrd Skynyrd: 7:30 p.m. at the Big E Arena (Extra Charge)
John Waite: 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Court of Honor Stage
El Conjunto Barrio feat. Jesus Pagan: 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the E Stage
You can check out the full schedule of concerts and more here.
Some artists perform on multiple days. The schedule is subject to change.