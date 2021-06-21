‘Extremely Dangerous Tornado' Touches Down in Chicago Suburbs, Damage Reported

Calling it a "life-threatening situation," the National Weather Service announced Sunday night that a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" had touched down near Woodridge, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, causing damage to several communities.

According to trained weather spotters, multiple reports of damage have come in from Woodridge, with debris reported scattered across Interstate 355 and power lines and structures suffering heavy damage in the suburb.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Rotation has weakened in the storm as it moves through the area, but tornado warnings remained in effect in several counties early Monday.

Debris was thrown thousands of feet into the air by the storm, according to Doppler radar.

Storm damage was also reported in Plainfield.

The tornado originally touched down near the border of Woodridge and Bolingbrook at approximately 11:09 p.m. Doppler radar debris signatures were used to determine that the twister had touched down.

Residents are being told to seek shelter immediately.

Reports of damage also came in from other areas outside Illinois, including in South Haven, Indiana, where "fairly substantial damage" was reported, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.