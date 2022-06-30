Congresswoman Who Wrote Abortion Rights Bill Arrested at Rally Near Supreme Court

The House Democrat who introduced a bill last year to enshrine abortion rights into federal law was among more than 180 protesters arrested Thursday during a pro-abortion rights rally near the Supreme Court.
Rep. Judy Chu of California was participating in a civil disobedience rally on Capitol grounds, "where she was subsequently arrested alongside other activists," her office said in a news release.
A spokesperson for Chu, describing the demonstration as a “sit-in,” told NBC News the lawmaker was arrested around 1 p.m., adding that she was the only member of Congress at the rally.
