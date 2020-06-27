Conn. COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decrease Overnight After Slight Increase Yesterday

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations decreased by double digits overnight after increasing slightly for the first time in a month yesterday, according to new numbers released by the state on Saturday.
There are currently 106 people hospitalized with COVID-19 including a decrease of 21 since yesterday. Yesterday, coronavirus hospitalizations had increased slightly for the first time in a month.
An additional 147 cases of coronavirus were reported since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 46,206.
Here is a look at the cases by county:
Four additional people died of coronavirus overnight. The death toll is now 4,311.
In total, there have been 427,567 coronavirus tests done in Connecticut, including 12,678 tests done overnight. The percentage of positive tests is one percent.