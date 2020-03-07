Conn. Doctor Tests Positive for Coronavirus Marking Second Case Connected to State

A Connecticut community physician has tested positive for novel coronavirus, marking the second case connected to the state within a day.

The newest person who is infected is a community physician who made rounds at Bridgeport Hospital, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Lamont said the community physician did not show signs or symptoms of coronavirus while working with patients and stayed home to self-monitor.

He is also a New York State resident who works in Connecticut, Lamont added.

"Bridgeport Hospital officials were in direct communication with the Connecticut Department of Public Health when they were made aware of this positive case. The physician did not show signs or symptoms when he worked with patients at Bridgeport Hospital and the risk to staff and patients remains low," Lamont said in a release.

This marks the second New York state resident who works in Connecticut testing positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, a hospital employee who is a New York resident and works at Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital also tested positive for COVID-19.

She lives in Westchester County and is currently there under self-quarantine, according to the governor. The positive coronavirus test was performed in New York state. She was originally tested Wednesday but the results just came back late Friday.

"We believe she was infected in New York," said Chief Operating Officer of Danbury Hospital Kerry Eaton.

Renee Coleman-Mitchell, the commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, said the case on Friday does not officially count as a Connecticut case.

The hospital employee came into contact with a limited number of patients, Eaton said. She was notified that she came in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, reported the contact and was placed on leave.

“We have been preparing for weeks for COVID-19 to come to Connecticut and we should expect more cases in the coming days as this virus reaches every corner of the globe. We continue to encourage everyone to take simple but important precautions, such as washing your hands frequently, avoid shaking hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, and staying home when you are sick," Lamont said in a release on Saturday.

Coronavirus Testing Underway in Connecticut

Connecticut has tested 42 specimens at the state lab with all the tests coming back negative, according to Coleman-Mitchell, the commissioner of the state Department of Public Health. At least 11 more specimens are awaiting testing.

The state currently has one coronavirus test kit, which can support 600 tests, Coleman-Mitchell said. The state has a request in for an additional kit with the hopes of securing it next week.

The governor said the state wants to ensure people who want to be tested for COVID-19 can be.

At Least 200 Self-Monitoring in Connecticut

At least 200 people in Connecticut have been advised to self-monitor for signs of coronavirus, a spokesperson for the governor told NBC Connecticut on Thursday.

Max Reiss, a spokesperson for Gov. Ned Lamont, confirmed Thursday that the 200 people were either showing potential symptoms or were under a travel advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those cases date back to the start of February.

Cases of the coronavirus have also been reported in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey and New Hampshire.

Hospital officials in Connecticut say they are preparing in the event the state sees a large number of coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus Symptoms

The key symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the CDC are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Symptoms can appear in infected persons two to 14 days after exposure.

Coronavirus Prevention Steps

Steps for prevention from the CDC include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.



Steps to Self-Monitor for Coronavirus

Steps to self-monitor from the CDC include:

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing. Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work. Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing. Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public. Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).

If you do get sick with a fever, cough or have trouble breathing, call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and communicate with your doctor about your recent travel.

The CDC has a special website set up with details about the coronavirus, including how it spreads and treatment.

Anyone with questions relating to coronavirus can call 2-1-1.

Hartford HealthCare has also opened a 24-hour hotline to answer any questions people may have. To reach the hotline, call 860-972-8100.