Southington

Conn. State Police Trooper Suspended After Getting Arrested in Southington: CSP

Barbero_y_cliente_se_enfrentan_a_tiros_y_cuchilladas.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

A Connecticut State Police trooper has been suspended after authorities said he got arrested in Southington on Saturday night.

State police said Trooper First Class Christopher Russell was arrested by Southington Police Department shortly before 10:30 p.m. Russell is facing charges including assault, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and risk of injury to a minor.

Authorities did not release details about Russell's arrest.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump Oct 2

Trump's Hospitalization, Condition After Positive COVID-19 Test: What We Know

unemployment 22 hours ago

‘Massively Concerning' Jobs Report Sends a Signal That the Economic Recovery Could Be Fading

A State Police supervisor has seized Russell's department firearms, badge, identification and police cruiser, state police said. Russell's police powers have been suspended and an internal affairs investigation is underway, authorities added.

Troopers said Russell has been employed by Connecticut State Police since 2008.

This article tagged under:

SouthingtonConnecticut State Police
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us