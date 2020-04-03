Connecticut Could Be One of the Next COVID-19 Hotspots: White House Coronavirus Coordinator

Connecticut could be one of the next coronavirus hotspots in the country, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator said Thursday.

Brix made the statement after looking at what states are having the highest percentage of COVID-19 tests come back positive.

"We do have two states that have 35 percent positives, and that's New York and New Jersey," Birx said. "So that confirms very clearly that that's a very clear and important hot zone. Louisiana though has 26 percent of their tests are positive. Michigan, Connecticut, Indiana, Georgia, Illinois -- so that should tell you where the next hot spots are coming -- are at 15 percent test positive."

As of Thursday afternoon, the latest data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health showed 18,300 coronavirus tests had been given in the state with 3,824 positive results -- an even higher 20 percent positive number.

Birx said Colorado, D.C., Rhode Island and Massachusetts are at 13 percent for positive tests.

California and Washington state are at eight percent.

