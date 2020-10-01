Connecticut Issues Guidelines for Trick-or-Treating on Halloween Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Connecticut Department of Public Health released a new series of guidelines Thursday detailing how residents should celebrate Halloween this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic requires all of us to take steps to keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe and healthy: wear our masks, wash our hands frequently, and maintain social distancing. As a result, we will need to celebrate many fall traditions differently this year, including Halloween. Traditional Halloween activities carry a high risk for spreading COVID-19, but we can reduce that risk significantly by organizing and participating in fun, lower or moderate risk alternatives," DPH said on its website.

The state is asking anyone who traveled to one of the states on Connecticut's travel advisory between October 16 and October 30 to not leave their home for a Halloween activity or pass out Halloween candy.

Trick-or-Treating Recommendations

Traditional trick-or-treating is a high risk activity. Instead, the CDC and CT DPH recommends participating in one-way trick-or-treating where goodie bags or a large bowl of candy are placed outside of your home for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance.

If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 second before and after preparing the bags.

For people who choose to hand out candy:

Before you answer the door, make sure your face covering is in place over your nose and mouth, wash or sanitize your hands before answering door.

Remain six feet from the Trick-or-Treater.

Place the candy inside the child’s bag for them instead of having them take it from the bowl themselves.

Homes providing candy may set up hand sanitizer stations outside or parents/guardians can pack a travel bottle of their own.

Parents/guardians should limit the number of homes their children visit.

It is not recommended to trick-or-treat with people outside of your household.

Remain six feet away from people outside your household at all times.

All trick-or-treating participants should wear a mask or face covering while outside at all times.

A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth or surgical mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and does not leave gaps around the face.

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth or surgical mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Do not wear a costume rubber mask over another face covering of any kind.

Halloween Party Recommendations

Events to consider:

In lieu of in-person house parties, host virtual Halloween events, e.g. virtual costume contests.

Host drive-by Halloween events, e.g. neighborhood or town-based house decorating.

Prepare candy scavenger hunts at homes with your household members.

Have a Halloween movie night with the people in your household.

Events to avoid:

Large parties that exceed 25 people indoors or 150 people outdoors

Hosting an indoor party that exceeds 25 people indoors or 150 people outdoors can result in a fine of $500

Attending a party that exceed attendance rules can result in a fine of $250

Large Halloween-themed parades where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Indoor haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming

Hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door (See Trick or Treating tips below)

Trunk-or-treat events where cars gather in a large parking lot and allow children to move from car to car to collect candy.

Additional Guidance:

Restaurants that choose to host Halloween-themed events should strictly adhere to capacity and physical distancing guidance as outlined in Sector Rules.

Colleges and universities should consider alternatives to on-campus costume parties or trick-or-treating between dorms, as these activities will be challenging to maintain physical distancing. Guidance for safe Halloween activities should be shared widely with on- and off-campus students.

