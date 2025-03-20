Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun broadcast schedule 2025: How, when to watch on NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston will air the majority of Connecticut Sun games in the 2025 campaign.

By Sanjesh Singh

Sun
Getty

The Connecticut Sun on Thursday announced its full broadcast schedule for the 2025 regular season, with NBC Sports Boston the team's regional sports network.

NBC Sports Boston's broadcast slate will begin with the regular-season opener on Sunday, May 18 at 1 p.m. ET when the Sun welcome the Washington Mystics in new head coach Rachid Meziane's first game in charge.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Sun currently are slated to have seven nationally televised games on ION, one on ESPN and one on CBS. The schedule is subject to change.

Sun games on NBC Sports Boston will air live in market but WNBA League Pass games are blacked out in New England, excluding New Haven, Waterbury and Fairfield County in Connecticut. Fans in the aforementioned counties can still access games on NBC Sports Boston through the NBC Sports app or the WNBA League Pass.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

View the full Sun broadcast schedule on NBC Sports Boston here:

This article tagged under:

Connecticut SunWNBA
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us