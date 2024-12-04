Connecticut Sun hire Rachid Meziane as new head coach

The Connecticut Sun have a new head coach.

Rachid Meziane was officially hired on Wednesday as the seventh head coach in franchise history.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachid as the new head coach of the Connecticut Sun,” said new Sun general manager Morgan Tuck. “He brings a wealth of experience, passion, and a proven track record of success that will help elevate our players and team as a whole. Rachid’s dedication and commitment to growing women’s basketball, internationally and domestically, brings a unique perspective both on and off the court that aligns with the values and vision of our organization.”

Meziane, a France native, had served as head coach of the French women’s basketball club Villeneuve d’Ascq since 2019. He led the Belgium women's basketball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics to a fourth place finish, the best in the nation's history.

“I am honored to represent a franchise like the Connecticut Sun, a team and organization with a rich history and a passionate fan base,” Meziane said. “I look forward to working with our talented roster and assembling a dedicated coaching staff, as we continue to build upon the Sun’s legacy and strive for a championship.”

The Sun parted with Stephanie White in October after two seasons as head coach where she went 55-25. White was later hired by the Indiana Fever to coach Caitlin Clark next season.

Connecticut is still looking for its first WNBA championship after several years of close calls. Over the last six years, the Sun have advanced to the semifinals six times and the WNBA Finals twice. The hope, now, is that Meziane can push them over the top.

