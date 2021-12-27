Connecticut to Distribute One Million At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests to General Public Starting Thursday

The state of Connecticut plans to distribute three million at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and six million N95 masks starting as early as Dec. 30, the governor announced Monday.

One million of the tests - 500,000 iHealth kits each containing two tests - will be set aside for the general public. Distribution will begin Dec. 30 and continue through the first week in January, the governor's office said.

An additional two million tests will be distributed to K-12 schools across the state starting in January and continuing throughout the school year, Gov. Ned Lamont's office said.

“Connecticut is currently experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases that is being driven mostly by the highly transmissible Omicron variant,” Lamont said in a statement. “As a result, the demand for tests has outpaced the supply of testing available through our statewide network of about 400 sites. The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is likely to be a period of high transmission, and we have to get 2022 off to a good start by helping residents identify COVID-19 quickly and take those steps to isolate appropriately to curb any further spread.”

The distribution of kits will be overseen by the Connecticut Department of Public Health, Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and Connecticut National Guard.

The state will also distribute up to six million N95 masks to the general public and schools.

The acquisition of the masks and kits is being funded by the federal government.

More information on how Connecticut residents will receive the kits and masks will come later this week.

Lamont is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday to provide more details on the initiative.