Contempt hearing for Michelle Troconis continued to September

Michelle Troconis was back in a courtroom in Stamford Wednesday answering to a contempt charge that dates back to an incident during her trial on murder conspiracy and other charges.

The case was continued Wednesday to September 16.

Her attorney, Robert Frost, entered a preliminary not guilty plea on his client's behalf.

The incident occurred mid-February during the trial.

According to the warrant for the contempt charge, Troconis is alleged to have had a court-sealed custody report on her laptop computer, also referred to as the “Herman Report.”

According to court records, the report was ordered during the ongoing custody battle between Fotis and Jennifer Farber Dulos, and it contained confidential health information about the five Dulos Children and Jennifer Dulos.

Investigators say Troconis opened her laptop during court proceedings and displayed the report in open court in the direct line of sight of media personnel live streaming the trial.

Troconis was found guilty March 1 on six charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, related to the disappearance and death of Jennifer Farber Dulos. She is currently serving 14-and-a-half years in prison. Troconis has appealed the guilty verdicts.