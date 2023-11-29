Fall River

Convicted former Fall River mayor transported to federal prison in Philadelphia

He was sentenced to six years in prison and lost his appeal in the First U.S. Court of Appeals

The convicted former mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts, Jasiel Correia, is been transferred from New Hampshire to a federal prison in Philadelphia.

According to reports from WPTZ, he is now at the Federal Detention Center Philadelphia.

He was convicted of 21 counts for defrauding investors in a smartphone app and for extorting money from marijuana companies. A judge ultimately dismissed 10 charges, leaving 11 convictions to stand.

Correia, first elected at age 23, was seen as a rising political star until his arrest. He has maintained his innocence.

Fall River
