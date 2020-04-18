Coronavirus Cases Exceed 17,500 in Conn.; 1,086 Deaths Reported

The number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut have now exceeded 17,500 and nearly 1,100 deaths have been reported.

Since yesterday, 741 more people have tested positive for coronavirus and 50 more people have died.

The new numbers released by the state on Saturday bring the total cases in the state to 17,550.

Eight fewer people have been hospitalized with the virus since yesterday and 1,938 people have been hospitalized total.

In total, 58,213 people have been tested for the virus in the state including 2,751 since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 7,363 with 432 deaths

Hartford County: 3,196 with 289 deaths

Litchfield County: 593 with 48 deaths

Middlesex County: 448 with 37 deaths

New Haven County: 4,743 with 241 deaths

New London County: 315 with 10 deaths

Tolland County: 270 with 24 deaths

Windham County: 97 with 2 deaths

Pending Address Validation: 525 with 3 deaths

Over 700,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 nationwide, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. The number of fatalities continues to climb, with about 37,000 deaths as of Saturday.