Coronavirus Cases Exceed 24,500, Hospitalizations Continue to Decline

There are 661 new coronavirus cases in Connecticut and 98 new deaths since Friday.

That brings the total to 24,582 cases and the death toll now stands at 1,862.

There was a decrease of 67 hospitalizations since yesterday. Connecticut saw its largest drop in hospitalizations yesterday with a net decrease of 70. There are currently 1,810 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut.

Here are coronavirus cases in Conn. broken down by county:

  • Fairfield County: 10,373
  • Hartford County: 4,761
  • Litchfield County: 834
  • Middlesex County: 576
  • New Haven County: 6,509
  • New London County: 473
  • Tolland County: 384
  • Windham County: 151
  • Pending address validation: 521

Over 77,500 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the state.

For a town-by-town breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases, click here.

