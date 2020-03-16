Coronavirus Cases Surge to 41 in Connecticut

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Connecticut has risen to 41, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The agency released the numbers Monday afternoon.

Here are the current numbers broken down by county:

Fairfield County: 29

Hartford County: 4

Litchfield County: 4

New Haven County: 4

Gov. Ned Lamont joined the governors of New York and New Jersey ordering all bars, restaurants, movie theaters, and casinos to close as of 8 p.m. on Monday.

Restaurants will be able to continue take-out and delivery service, according to Gov. Lamont.

He said he is working with Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, which are both tribal casinos on sovereign land. Mohegan Sun said Monday it would close temporarily.

The governor noted that drive-through testing has been approved at seven Connecticut hospitals, but only for those who have a prescription for the test from their doctor and make an appointment in advance. Those hospitals are:

Bridgeport Hospital

Bristol Health

Danbury Hospital

Greenwich Hospital

Stamford Health

Waterbury Hospital

Yale-New Haven Hospital

Hartford HealthCare will also be offering drive-through testing starting Monday at Hartford Hospital and at other locations later this week.

The state is also working to streamline approval for healthcare providers to make coronavirus-related treatment and services available.

Coronavirus Symptoms

The key symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the CDC are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Symptoms can appear in infected persons two to 14 days after exposure.

Coronavirus Prevention Steps

Steps for prevention from the CDC include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these seven tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Steps to Self-Monitor for Coronavirus

Steps to self-monitor from the CDC include:

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing. Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing. Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public. Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).

If you do get sick with a fever, cough or have trouble breathing, call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and communicate with your doctor about your recent travel.

If you develop symptoms, stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.

The CDC has a special website set up with details about the coronavirus, including how it spreads and treatment.

Anyone with questions relating to coronavirus can call 2-1-1 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211. The 2-1-1 hotline is available 24 hours a day.

You can also visit the state's coronavirus information website here. Residents are encouraged to check the website for answers to questions before calling the hotline.

Learn More About Coronavirus - COVID-19

Learn more here from the state about Coronavirus.