connecticut coronavirus

Coronavirus in Conn.: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline for 11th Straight Day

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hospitalizations from coronavirus in Connecticut are continuing to decline for an eleventh straight day.

The net number of hospitalizations fell by 63 since yesterday, for a total of 1,488 people hospitalized.

An additional 59 people have died since yesterday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Connecticut to 2,495, according to the latest numbers released by the state on Sunday.

U.S. & World

nursing homes 6 hours ago

Faced With 20,000 Dead, Care Homes Seek Shield From Lawsuits

coronavirus pandemic 1 hour ago

US Virus Updates: NY Joining Six States to Buy Vital COVID-19 Gear in Bulk

The most COVID-19 related deaths are still in Fairfield County with 886 deaths followed by 756 deaths in Hartford County.

More than 100,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut since the pandemic began.

Gov. Lamont has pointed to the decline of hospitalizations as a key metric in moving ahead with plans to begin slowly reopening the state.

Lamont and the advisory board established to form a reopening plan released some of the details of that plan last week.

a

This article tagged under:

connecticut coronaviruscoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus outbreakcoronavirus concerns
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us