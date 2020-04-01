coronavirus

Coronavirus in CT: Gov. Lamont to Provide Update on State’s Coronavirus Response, Tour SCSU Field Hospital

Governor Ned Lamont will tour a FEMA Field Hospital at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

Lamont will receive a tour of the facility by Major General Fran Evon, Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard.

Following the tour, the governor will hold a press briefing at 3 p.m., which can be viewed here in this article.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 9 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Obamacare Exchanges Won’t Reopen; 1,000 NYPD Officers Test Positive

USS Theodore Roosevelt 15 hours ago

‘Sailors Do Not Need to Die’: Warship Captain Pleads for Help Amid Onboard Outbreak

Earlier Wednesday, Lamont issued guidance to grocery store customers and employees.

The governor is urging residents to do what they can to keep supermarket employees healthy by staying six feet away from employees and other shoppers, to send only one family member to the store if possible, use credit cards rather than cash if you can, limit contact and, if you choose to wear gloves, properly dispose of them after you leave the store.

u003ca href=u0022https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/newsletters/u0022u003eGet the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter. u003c/au003e

Lamont issued an executive order on Tuesday that authorizes the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to prohibit walk-in visitors at state parks. DEEP also plans to limit parking capacity at some parks to help manage the number of visitors.

State parks remain open, but officials said DEEP is closely monitoring how many people are visiting the parks and when lots become full, parking thresholds may be lowered when necessary.

As of Tuesday afternoon and the latest numbers provided by the Department of Public Health, the governor reporter that Connecticut had more than 3,000 coronavirus cases and 69 deaths related to the disease.

Lamont said Connecticut has the fourth most COVID-19 infections per capita in the U.S., behind New York, New Jersey, and Louisiana.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us