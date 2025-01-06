Recalls

Costco recalls severe cold and flu medicine for possible ‘contamination'

The recall of severe cold and flu medicine comes amid a rise in viruses across the country and Illinois, including flu, COVID, RSV, strep and Norovirus

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Costco has issued a recall for some Kirkland brand severe cold and flu medications sold at certain stores due to potential contamination, according to a notice posted to its website.

The recall comes amid a rise in viruses across the country and Illinois, including flu, COVID, RSV, strep and Norovirus.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The notice, issued Jan. 2, 2025, says Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu medications for day and nighttime, with item number 1729556, were recalled at select locations. The items were sold between Oct. 30, 2024, and Nov. 30, 2024, the notice said.

The medications were recalled "out of an abundance of caution" for potential contamination with foreign material by supplier LNK International Inc., the notice said. According to officials, the recall was initiated after a shipment of the medication with lot code P140082 was "accidentally" released.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

"Do not use any remaining product marked with the above lot code; return the item to your local Costco for a full refund," the notice says.

According to the notice, the items were sold in select Costco locations in the Midwest and Southeast. No further details about locations were provided, and it wasn't immediately clear which stores were impacted.

U.S. & World

Extreme Weather 15 mins ago

Take these steps to protect yourself from winter weather dangers

Capitol riot 1 hour ago

Proud Boys leader serving 22 years for Jan. 6 conviction asks Trump for a pardon

In addition to being posted on Costco's site, the notice appeared to be sent to Costco members who may have purchased the item.

More information about the recall can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us