Labor unions

Thousands of Costco workers ready to strike as midnight contract deadline looms

The Teamsters union represents 18,000 Costco workers in six states: California, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and New York.

By Dee-ann Durbin | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of Costco workers prepared to strike with a midnight deadline drawing closer Friday while the worker's union and the company negotiated.

The Teamsters union represents 18,000 Costco workers in six states: California, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and New York.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It's unclear if the strikes would close stores. Costco has 219,000 U.S. employees and 617 U.S. stores.

The company said its labor agreement with the Teamsters applies to less than 10% of those stores.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Teamsters members at Costco voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike on Jan. 20 if a new three-year contract agreement wasn't reached by midnight Friday, when the current contract expires.

Union members say the Issaquah, Washington, company needs to make a contract offer that reflects its sales and profit growth. Costco's revenue rose 5% to $254 billion in its most recent fiscal year, which ended Sept. 1. The company reported net income of $7.36 billion, double its profit in 2019.

news Jan 23

Costco successfully defends diversity policies as other companies scale theirs back

news Dec 12, 2024

Costco beats on earnings as e-commerce sales jump

"Costco has two choices: respect the workers who made them a success or face a national strike,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in a statement. “Costco Teamsters deserve an industry-leading contract that reflects the company’s massive profits. If Costco thinks they can exploit our members while raking in billions, we’ll shut them down.”

Costco said in a statement that it has had a good relationship with the union for several decades and is negotiating in good faith.

“We have always treated our employees fairly and well throughout the history of our company,” Costco said.

The retail giant said it is noticing abuse of card sharing since it expanded self-checkout to more of its stores. In response, Costco is reportedly doing spot checks at the self-checkout counters in hopes of weeding out non-members.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Labor unions
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us