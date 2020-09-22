Country Music Star Jana Kramer Opens Up About Battling Back After Husband's Sex Addiction Nearly Killed Marriage

Sometimes you have to fight for the life and love you want!

Actor and country artist Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin just this week released their first book together called “The Good Fight”.

You know Kramer from One Tree Hill, and she has released two country albums.

Jana and Mike are happily married today, but the path to get there was far from smooth.

It was rocky, to say the least, with infidelity, addiction, and increasing defensive behavior.

Through rehab, therapy, intention, and a relentless mission to fight for their love, Jana and Mike are making it work.

The pair decided to write about the battle back to happiness,.

The book is open, raw, and real, tackling everything from Caussin's sex addiction to Jana's decision to stay.

But, it's mainly a story of hope as the couple navigate life and decide to, as the title says, love faithfully. It's also about the power of forgiveness.

Jana will join Maria Sansone on this week’s episode of MOM2MOM to talk about the lessons and tools the couple learned along the way.

Plus, acting in a global pandemic, raising two young children, and more.

She'll also take YOUR questions!

Join us 4:00 pm LIVE on the NECN Facebook page Wednesday, September 23rd.