Couple engaged during Chicago Marathon, then keeps running

A couple participating in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon took a breather in the Pilsen neighborhood to take care of some important business.

The couple got engaged!

John Seplak and Marne Bailey, who met online through a shared love of running, were participating in Sunday’s Marathon when friends and family stopped them in Pilsen.

Seplak got down on one knee and proposed to Bailey, who accepted.

The couple celebrated for a few moments, and then kept on running.

Seplak, who is preparing for a deployment with the Army National Guard, said he wanted the proposal to be special, and that the couple had been waiting for the marathon all year.

“It’s our thing. We’ve been looking forward to it all year. It’s like Christmas to us,” he said.

Bailey was left almost speechless after the proposal, and said it was an incredible moment during a day full of great memories.

“He’s the best man I’ve ever met,” she said.

It will not surprise anyone to learn that not only did the couple both finish the marathon, but did so in identical times of 5:12:05.

