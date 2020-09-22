2020 Presidential Race

Court, COVID, Race Are Topics for First Trump-Biden Debate

The topics are subject to change because of news developments

By Zeke Miller

In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
AP Photo, File

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off on the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic and race and violence in the nation's cities next week when they meet for their first presidential debate.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday announced the six topics for the first face-to-face event scheduled for Sept. 29 in Cleveland. The topics were selected by the debate's moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, and will each be the subject of 15-minute “blocks” in the debate.

The topics are: “The Trump and Biden Records," “The Supreme Court," ”Covid-19," “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities,” and “The Integrity of the Election."

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Romney OKs Voting on Court Nominee, All But Assures Approval

Texas 14 hours ago

Houston Streets Flood as Beta Stalls Over Texas Coast

The topics are subject to change because of news developments, the commission said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2020 Presidential RaceDonald TrumpJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us