COVID-19 Hospitalizations Now Under 1,000 as Conn. Nears First Phase of Reopening

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut are continuing to decline and are now below 1,000 as the state gets closer to the first phase of reopening.

There are 994 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 39 since yesterday, according to new numbers released by the state on Saturday.

In Connecticut, there are 36,703 cases of coronavirus, including an increase of 618 cases since yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 3,339, including an additional 54 since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 14,140 with 1,125 deaths

Hartford County: 8,299 with 1,044 deaths

Litchfield County: 1,234 with 116 deaths

Middlesex County: 898 with 124 deaths

New Haven County: 10,075 with 800 deaths

New London County: 860 with 65 deaths

Tolland County: 636 with 51 deaths

Windham County: 304 with 12 deaths

Pending Address Verification: 257 with 2 deaths

In total, 164,755 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut, including an additional 8,847 people since yesterday.

Since mid April, a drive thru rapid testing site, operated by CVS, has been operating in New Haven, using the Abbott-ID process. A process that has now come under scrutiny for missing possible infections due to user error

The number of hospitalizations is a key figure that Gov. Ned Lamont has been watching as his administration prepares to begin Phase 1 of reopening the state, which is planned for Wednesday, May 20.

The first phase of the state reopening will allow some businesses to open back up and restaurants will be able to take customers seated outside.

The next phase of reopening is expected around June 20 and Lamont said some sports that can be played outside might be able to resume in July.

The governor said he is expecting summer school, possibly in July, with small classes and a focus on being outside.