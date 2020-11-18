U.S. Coast Guard

COVID-19 Outbreak on Coast Guard Vessel Cuts Short Counter-Drug Patrol

The USCG Cutter Stratton left Coast Guard Island in Alameda, Calif., on Oct. 28

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) cutter ship 'Stratton' arrives at Chennai port on August 23, 2019. - The United States Coast Guard (USCG) cutter ship 'Stratton' made a maiden visit to Chennai to take part in five day Indo-USCG joint exercises.
Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel on a counter-narcotics patrol returned to its home port Wednesday after 11 members of its 133-person crew tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

The USCG Cutter Stratton left Coast Guard Island in Alameda, Calif., on Oct. 28 on what was supposed to be a roughly seven week-patrol in the Eastern Pacific. Two weeks later, on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, several crew members began to develop symptoms of COVID-19, the Coast Guard said.

The crew members were given rapid COVID-19 tests and they and their close contacts were identified and quarantined.

