Maine

COVID Outbreak at Maine Church Under Investigation

The Maine CDC said there are at least five confirmed cases involving people affiliated with Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday it’s investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among people affiliated with a Sanford church.

The agency said there are at least five confirmed cases of the virus involving people affiliated with Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford. State officials have said the outbreak appears to have an overlap with a larger outbreak that centers around a Millinocket wedding reception.

That wedding’s officiant came from Calvary Baptist, state officials have said. The outbreak that centers on the wedding has sickened at least 123 people and killed one.

U.S. & World

Kenosha 16 hours ago

Wisconsin Gov. Evers Asks Trump to ‘Reconsider' Kenosha Visit

UNITED AIRLINES 19 hours ago

United Says It Will Drop Widely Scorned Ticket-Change Fees

The Maine CDC said an epidemiological investigation is underway that will seek to determine the extent of links from the Sanford outbreak to other coronavirus outbreaks in the state. The agency said it’s notifying close contacts of confirmed cases.

At least two dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a wedding reception in Millinocket.

The church held services as usual on Sunday, according to News Center Maine.

"I went to the wedding. I officiated the wedding. It was a beautiful wedding," Pastor Todd Bell said to his congregation on Sunday. "Six families from our church went there. We never expected to get COVID. Nobody expected to experience the things that happened because you went to a beautiful thing like that."

Attempts to reach Bell for comment Sunday were unsuccessful.

This article tagged under:

MainecoronavirusSanfordcoronavirus in maine
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us