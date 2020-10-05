COVID-Safe Halloween Guide

We’re all used to modifying our traditions by now, right? Pandemic concerns have us pivoting left and right. Why should Halloween be any different?

BostonMoms.com has ideas for a COVID-safe holiday, and Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone got the scoop.

"Of course, safety is our first priority, but Halloween really should be all about fun. Here at Boston Moms, we’ve got a guide that covers both," says Boston Moms CEO, Meghan Block.

Treats

Block says, "While trick-or-treating may not be in the cards for this year, there are a lot of other ways that you can celebrate with food."

The guide has a recipe for a Halloween snack mix that is chock-full of orange treats.

Your kids will love helping to make spider donuts. Just take mini-chocolate donuts and insert pretzel legs.

"And of course, who wouldn’t love a mummy hot dog? They’re sure to be a hit," says Block. They are so easy. Just wrap a bun-length hot dog in crescent roll dough to mimic the mummy look.

Crafts & Activities

At Sansone's house it's all about DIY.

"My kids love to take out materials around the house and create custom masks for Halloween," the Mom2Mom host says.

Block adds, "Or try a mystery Halloween touch-and-feel game with mystery grab bags. Use black paper bags and label them with spooky labels. You can include random items from home. And then, have your kids reach in and try to guess the items without seeing them. It's really fun."

In the mood for monsters? All you need is modeling clay or play dough, googly eyes, pipe cleaners, etc.

Then, "Hand over the craft supplies to the kids and let them loose. They’ll make monsters for hours," says Block.

Tradition

Don’t forget good ‘ol pumpkin painting. It’s always a must.

And, Sansone says, "The guide provides a printable sheet that you can put in a Halloween gift basket that says 'You’ve been boo’d.' Then, anonymously drop it off at your neighbors."

It's a great way to stay connected and safe right now, as long as everyone is healthy.

Fall Bucket List

The guide has a ton of resources to create a bucket list of all the fall things you'd love to do with your family, activities that are still safe during these troubled times.

Look for lists of prime apple-picking spots, local pumpkin patches, and corn mazes to help you out.