Cowboys for Trump Co-Founder Barred From Public Office Over Jan. 6

A New Mexico judge on Tuesday ordered the co-founder of Cowboys for Trump removed from public office over his presence at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

State District Court Judge Francis Mathew removed Otero County Commissioner Cuoy Griffin from his elected position "effective immediately" and banned him from seeking further public office, citing the 14th Amendment's clause barring those who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution from holding federal or state office if they have engaged “in insurrection or rebellion."

“Due to his disqualification under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment, defendant is constitutionally ineligible and barred for life from serving as a ‘Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President,” or from ‘hold[ing] any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State,’ including his current office as an Otero County Commissioner,” Mathew wrote.

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

