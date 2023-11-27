Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I remain a buyer' of SoFi

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Barrick Gold: "I think it goes up. Remember, it's an insurance program...Can't expect to make too much money on insurance, but I still think you will."

Generac: "I think down here, it's ok...Turned out it had a lot more to do with interest rates than we thought...Interest costs have gone down, so I think Generac could have another ten, 15 points to run. Please hold onto it."

Golden Ocean: "It's the best of a lot that I candidly do not like...Those companies have historically gone boom, bust...It just had boom. I fear bust."

Guardant Health: "It does gene sequencing, and I'd much rather see [you], honestly, in a Danaher..."

SoFi: "I say you stay long SoFi. Remember, this stock is up substantially from where it was in the spring. I think Noto's doing a great job. I remain a buyer."

Walgreens: "...Cut that dividend in half and be able to start showing a plan. They have no plan. Without a plan, I can't recommend it."

