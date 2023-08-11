One dead after gunfire exchanged between cars in Hartford, Conn. continues onto I-84: police

A person has died after a shooting in Hartford continued onto Interstate 84 Friday afternoon, police said.

Hartford police were called to Newfield Avenue at about 1:55 p.m. for a reported shooting with someone injured. Responding officers found a man in his 20s with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said two cars believed to be involved in the shooting ended up on I-84 East and allegedly exchanged gunfire.

One of the two cars later crashed and both a driver and passenger in the car were unresponsive, according to police. One of the two people died at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The other car took off and has not yet been located, according to police.

A driver, who is not believed to be involved in the shooting, was struck by gunfire. Police said that person has minor injuries.

The two incidents happened less than a mile away from each other, according to police.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the level of crime in the city so far this year is "highly unusual" and "terrifying."

The highway remains shut down in the area of the crash. Police said drivers are being detoured off exit 46 and brought back onto exit 48.

Troopers said there is a lot of traffic in the area, and they're working to investigate as quickly and efficiently as possible. Anyone traveling in the area is being asked to take alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

Hartford and Connecticut State Police are conducting a joint investigation into the incident.