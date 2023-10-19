Maine

20 cows from Maine dead after truck rolls over on I-84 in Conn.

The truck headed from Maine to Ohio when it crashed early Thursday morning

Isabelle Seward

A tractor-trailer carrying 44 cows rolled over on a ramp on Interstate 84 in Newtown, Connecticut, early Thursday morning and nearly two dozen cows have died.

State troopers responded to the exit 10 off-ramp on I-84 West around 3:26 a.m. after the truck rolled over.

They said a state veterinarian was called and a decision was made that around six cows should be euthanized because of the injuries they suffered and the risk of exposure to hazardous conditions.

The veterinarian requested that troopers euthanize the cows and they were euthanized at the scene.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Twenty cows have died. The driver was not injured.

The state Department of Agriculture said the cattle trailer was transporting 44 head of dairy cattle from Maine to Ohio.

They have been in touch with the owner and are assessing the situation to move the remaining animals to a secure location.

All westbound lanes of I-84 were shut down and some have reopened.

More cow news

The Jimmy Fund Jun 23

Brightly-colored bovines are raising money for The Jimmy Fund – here's how

Massachusetts Jul 19

Winchendon farm owner gets stolen cow skull back

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us