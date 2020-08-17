Teenager Hits Five, Including 7-Year-Old, in New Britain: Police

A 17-year-old was arrested Monday after she struck five people in New Britain during a domestic dispute, according to police.

The incident happened on High Street, near the intersection of Carmody Street, just after 1 p.m. After striking the victims, the car crashed through a fence and came to rest on the front lawn of an apartment building.

Police said a 7-year-old was among the five people hit.

The 7-year-old and a second person were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both the child and person had serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the other three people hit were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The 17-year-old was intending to run over her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend, according to police. She knew the five people she hit and officers say there is no threat to the public, police said.

She was arrested shortly after the incident.

One of the victims who was released from the hospital spoke with NBC Connecticut. She did not want her identity used but revealed her injuries. She had abrasions on her left ribcage, a brace on her right ankle and was using crutches. She is home now, resting.

The driver was said to have fled the scene only to be quickly located by police and arrested. Residents in this New Britain neighborhood reacted to what police say was an intentional hit-and-run.

“I’m totally in shock. I cannot believe it,” said Luis Rosa, who lives in the building next door.

The 17-year-old faces five counts of first degree assault charges. She is also being referred to juvenile detention, police said.

Part of High Street in New Britain was closed following the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Michael Cummiskey at 860-826-3071 or provide an anonymous tip at 860-826-3199.