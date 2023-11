2 dead after head-on crash in Wethersfield, Conn.

Two people have died after a head-on crash on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield on Saturday afternoon and a section of the road remains closed.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of the Silas Deane Highway around 2:30 p.m. after getting a report of a two-car crash with serious injuries.

According to investigators, the two cars collided head-on.

Both drivers were transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police later said both drivers have died. Their identities have not been released.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction team has responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

The Silas Deane Highway is currently closed between Hewitt Street and Town Line Road. There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

This marks the second serious crash on the Silas Deane Highway in one day.

A car crashed into a garbage truck in the 1100 block of the Silas Deane Highway around 2:40 a.m. Saturday. One person has life-threatening injuries and another person was taken to the hospital after that crash.