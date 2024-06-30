Plainfield

2 pets missing, 5 people displaced after large fire at Plainfield, Conn. home

By Cailyn Blonstein

Moosup Fire Department

Two pets are missing and five people are displaced after a large fire at a home in Plainfield on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cottage Street around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When crews arrived, there was reportedly already heavy fire coming from the home.

Fire officials said a family of five was home at the time of the fire. All of them made it out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Moosup Fire Department

According to fire officials, two pets are currently missing.

The fire damage appears to have impacted the exterior and front porch of the home. The full extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

U.S. & World

France 30 mins ago

Strong turnout in France's high-stakes elections as support for the far right grows

Extreme Weather 5 hours ago

Hurricane Beryl strengthens into a Category 4 storm as it nears the southeast Caribbean

There's no word on what may have started the fire. The investigation is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Plainfield
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us