2 pets missing, 5 people displaced after large fire at Plainfield, Conn. home

Two pets are missing and five people are displaced after a large fire at a home in Plainfield on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cottage Street around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When crews arrived, there was reportedly already heavy fire coming from the home.

Fire officials said a family of five was home at the time of the fire. All of them made it out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Moosup Fire Department

According to fire officials, two pets are currently missing.

The fire damage appears to have impacted the exterior and front porch of the home. The full extent of the damage is unclear at this time.

There's no word on what may have started the fire. The investigation is active and ongoing.