16-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Getting Shocked on a Train Car in Bridgeport

A teenager was taken to Bridgeport Hospital in extremely critical condition after getting shocked while standing on a train car in Bridgeport early Monday morning.

Emergency communication center officials said they received a call around 3:20 a.m. from a juvenile saying he was playing in a train car by Seaview Avenue with his friend and there was an explosion.

The caller told police where to go and officers said they found a line of ten or so cargo train cars parked by Crescent Street. An injured 16-year-old was found in the second car, officers added.

According to dispatchers, "it appears he was standing on top of the train car and came into contact with a hot catenary/transmission line."

The teen was "burned from head to toe, but was breathing and slightly responsive," dispatchers added.

Firefighters were contacted to rescue the 16-year-old. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where police said he remains in extremely critical condition.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was notified and has taken over the incident.