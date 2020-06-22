Bridgeport

16-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Getting Shocked on a Train Car in Bridgeport

NBC Connecticut

A teenager was taken to Bridgeport Hospital in extremely critical condition after getting shocked while standing on a train car in Bridgeport early Monday morning.

Emergency communication center officials said they received a call around 3:20 a.m. from a juvenile saying he was playing in a train car by Seaview Avenue with his friend and there was an explosion.

The caller told police where to go and officers said they found a line of ten or so cargo train cars parked by Crescent Street. An injured 16-year-old was found in the second car, officers added.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Trump Rally Highlights Vulnerabilities Heading Into Election

NASCAR 12 hours ago

Noose Found in Bubba Wallace Garage at Alabama NASCAR Race

According to dispatchers, "it appears he was standing on top of the train car and came into contact with a hot catenary/transmission line."

The teen was "burned from head to toe, but was breathing and slightly responsive," dispatchers added.

Firefighters were contacted to rescue the 16-year-old. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where police said he remains in extremely critical condition.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was notified and has taken over the incident.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us