Crews Remove Christopher Columbus Statue in Hartford

Crews have removed a statue of Christopher Columbus in Hartford on Monday morning.

The statue is located on Lafayette Street and was donated to the City of Hartford by Italian-American citizens. It was unveiled and dedicated on Columbus Day in 1926, according to the Hartford Preservation Alliance.

There is goes.



The statue of Christopher Columbus in Hartford was put up in 1926, per the city’s director of public works.



He tells us the statue will go in storage for now until the city & community members discuss what to do with it @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/H36CPKVtrB — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) June 29, 2020

Over the past several days, a city official said there were conversations with the mayor's office on how to bring down the statue in a safe way. The decision was made to remove the statue. That process began at 3:30 a.m.

NBC Connecticut

The statue is expected to be put in storage once it is taken down, a city official said. After that, a decision will be made on where the statue goes.

Last week, the city of New Haven took down the Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park.

A controversial statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from Wooster Square amid protests and counterprotests

The statues have been removed amid protests nationwide for racial justice.