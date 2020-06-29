HARTFORD

Crews Remove Christopher Columbus Statue in Hartford

Crews have removed a statue of Christopher Columbus in Hartford on Monday morning.

The statue is located on Lafayette Street and was donated to the City of Hartford by Italian-American citizens. It was unveiled and dedicated on Columbus Day in 1926, according to the Hartford Preservation Alliance.

Over the past several days, a city official said there were conversations with the mayor's office on how to bring down the statue in a safe way. The decision was made to remove the statue. That process began at 3:30 a.m.

The statue is expected to be put in storage once it is taken down, a city official said. After that, a decision will be made on where the statue goes.

Last week, the city of New Haven took down the Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park.

A controversial statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from Wooster Square amid protests and counterprotests

The statues have been removed amid protests nationwide for racial justice.

HARTFORDChristopher Columbus Statue
