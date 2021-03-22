South Windsor

Man Has Severe Injuries to Arm After Being Trapped in Pasta Making Machine in South Windsor, Conn.: PD

NBC Universal, Inc.

An employee who had his arm trapped in a pasta machine at a business in South Windsor for hours on Monday morning has been freed and was transported to the hospital with severe injuries, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to Carla's Pasta on Talbot Lane around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of an employee who had his arm stuck in a piece of heavy duty machinery.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said the worker had his arm, up to his elbow, trapped in a pasta making machine and he had been trapped since 3:30 a.m. The employee was conscious, they added.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 7 hours ago

AstraZeneca Vaccine Found to Be 79% Effective in U.S. Trial, ‘No Increased Risk' of Blood Clots

Mexico 9 hours ago

Mexico Limits Non-Essential Travel on Southern Border

Crews are responding to an accident at a business in South Windsor on Monday morning and LifeStar has landed nearby.

Mutual aid was requested from other local fire departments including South Windsor's Public Works Dept. and Environmental Services. About 30 firefighters were inside the building trying to help free the employee, authorities added.

The employee was freed shortly after 6 a.m. and was transported to the hospital by LifeStar, officials said. The man has severe injuries to his arm, police added.

It's unclear how the worker got trapped in the machine.

This article tagged under:

South Windsor
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us