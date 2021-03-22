Man Has Severe Injuries to Arm After Being Trapped in Pasta Making Machine in South Windsor, Conn.: PD

An employee who had his arm trapped in a pasta machine at a business in South Windsor for hours on Monday morning has been freed and was transported to the hospital with severe injuries, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to Carla's Pasta on Talbot Lane around 3:30 a.m. after getting a report of an employee who had his arm stuck in a piece of heavy duty machinery.

Officials said the worker had his arm, up to his elbow, trapped in a pasta making machine and he had been trapped since 3:30 a.m. The employee was conscious, they added.

Crews are responding to an accident at a business in South Windsor on Monday morning and LifeStar has landed nearby.

Mutual aid was requested from other local fire departments including South Windsor's Public Works Dept. and Environmental Services. About 30 firefighters were inside the building trying to help free the employee, authorities added.

The employee was freed shortly after 6 a.m. and was transported to the hospital by LifeStar, officials said. The man has severe injuries to his arm, police added.

It's unclear how the worker got trapped in the machine.