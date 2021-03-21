1 Dead, 2 Injured After Chester, Conn. House Fire

One person has died and two others are injured after a house fire in Chester on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews said they received a call about a fire at a home on Ridge Road with people trapped around 9:30 a.m.

Within two and a half minutes of the call, crews arrived at the home and said they found heavy fire with dark smoke billowing out of the first floor.

According to investigators, two people were trapped inside of the home, including one person on the first floor and one person on the second floor and firefighters rescued them.

Three people were transported to Middlesex hospital to be treated for things including burns and smoke inhalation, fire officials said. Authorities classified some of the injuries as life-threatening and severe.

On Sunday afternoon, fire officials said one of the people who was transported to the hospital later died. The person's identity has not been released. The other two people remain in stable condition, they added.

Crews are still inside of the house to go through, find hot spots and knock down small fires, authorities said.

Fire officials said the family had a lot of stuff inside the house so it is taking a while to get the fire completely extinguished.

At this time, the house is not livable, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ridge Road and Pleasant Street are closed at this time..