Crews Round Up Over 1,700 Piglets After Semi Overturns

Authorities in Iowa had to round up more than 1,700 young pigs who were in a semi-trailer that overturned Thursday on a freeway just north of Des Moines.
The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. when the truck overturned on a ramp to Interstate 35.
Iowa State Patrol troopers had to close the ramp at times as crews worked to capture and unload hundreds of pigs.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a tweet, “authorities working to corral and transport 1,738 piglets!"
