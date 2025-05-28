Immigration

Critically ill 4-year-old ordered to self-deport to Mexico

The child has been receiving care at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for short bowel syndrome.

By Karla Rendon

An undated image of 4-year-old Sofia, a young girl who was diagnosed with short bowel syndrome and was ordered to self-deport to Mexico.
Jeremy Cohen, Public Counsel

A 4-year-old girl with a life-threatening medical condition could die if she gets deported, according to her doctors at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The child and her family arrived from Mexico in 2023 after she was granted temporary humanitarian permission, the family’s attorney confirmed.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Now, the Trump administration ordered the child and her family to self-deport.

The young girl, who goes by the name of Sofia, is living with short bowel syndrome and receives care in the U.S. for her illness.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Her condition prevents her from being able to take in and process nutrients on her own. She requires very specialized medical care that requires her to undergo IV treatments 14 hours a day in her home.

During a press conference on Wednesday, attorneys representing the family said that Sofia's treatment cannot be administered outside of the United States, so it's imperative that she remains here.

Sofia’s condition is severe and requires her to receive treatment every six weeks.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 7 hours ago

Live updates: Trump responds to Elon Musk's criticism of GOP agenda bill

Money 2 hours ago

Just graduated from college? It's time to start saving for retirement. Seriously

The family's attorney's said that if the child is deported and removed from accessing her specialized medical care, her doctors have been clear that she will die within days.

Short bowel syndrome occurs when a portion of the small intestine is unable to function well or is missing and could lead to nutrient deficiencies, malnutrition and weight loss.

This article tagged under:

Immigration
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us