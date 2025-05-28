Critically ill 4-year-old ordered to self-deport to Mexico

A 4-year-old girl with a life-threatening medical condition could die if she gets deported, according to her doctors at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The child and her family arrived from Mexico in 2023 after she was granted temporary humanitarian permission, the family’s attorney confirmed.

Now, the Trump administration ordered the child and her family to self-deport.

The young girl, who goes by the name of Sofia, is living with short bowel syndrome and receives care in the U.S. for her illness.

Her condition prevents her from being able to take in and process nutrients on her own. She requires very specialized medical care that requires her to undergo IV treatments 14 hours a day in her home.

During a press conference on Wednesday, attorneys representing the family said that Sofia's treatment cannot be administered outside of the United States, so it's imperative that she remains here.

Sofia’s condition is severe and requires her to receive treatment every six weeks.

The family's attorney's said that if the child is deported and removed from accessing her specialized medical care, her doctors have been clear that she will die within days.

Short bowel syndrome occurs when a portion of the small intestine is unable to function well or is missing and could lead to nutrient deficiencies, malnutrition and weight loss.