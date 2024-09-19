Pastor, police chaplain killed in motorcycle crash on Route 9 in Berlin, Conn.

A pastor and chaplain for state police as well as other local departments was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 9 in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon, according to state police.

State police said Pastor Paul David Krampitz, 65, of Cromwell, was driving a Harley-Davidson in the left lane on Route 9 North around 4:14 p.m. near exit 33 when a Chevrolet Impala struck him and he was thrown from his motorcycle.

Krampitz was taken to New Britain Hospital, where he died, state police said.

Dr. Reverend Paul Krampitz was the Connecticut State Police Chaplain, pastor of Bethany Lutheran Church and a husband and a father.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that the Connecticut State Police announces the passing of Dr. Reverend Paul Krampitz, a Connecticut State Police Chaplain,” the Connecticut State Police said in a statement.

He was a state police chaplain for 16 years and supported state police through some of their toughest times, including after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown.

Krampitz was appointed as a CT State Police Chaplain on July 3, 2008, by Commissioner John A. Danaher III.

He was assigned to Troop L (Litchfield), H (Hartford), and DESPP Headquarters in Middletown.

“Chaplain Krampitz touched the lives of hundreds of Troopers, Dispatchers, and support staff in his 16 years of service,” state police said in a statement.

“Chaplain Krampitz was a pillar to our agency following the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting and navigated our agency through dozens of Critical Incident Stress Management debriefings. Often sought after by Troopers, Command Staff, and Chaplains for spiritual support, counsel, mentorship, and guidance; Chaplain Krampitz was a reputable and respected member of our agency,” the statement goes on to say.

Krampitz also served as a chaplain for Luther Ridge of Middletown and the Cromwell police and fire Departments.

“Pastor Paul was an extraordinary man who was one of our biggest supporters and friends. He was a light in the darkest of times and we will forever hold him in our hearts. We are honored to have had him lead us through our darkest of moments and extend our deepest condolences to Pastor Paul's family, friends, parishioners, fellow motorcycle club members, and all those that were lucky enough to know him,” Cromwell police posted on Facebook.

“Something Pastor Paul always reminded us, even though you may be walking through the valley of the shadow of death, you are ‘walking through’ and will come out the other side,” the Cromwell police department’s social media post says. “We will feel you with us always.”

The Cromwell Fire Department said Chaplain Paul Krampitz was a cherished member of the fire department family.

“Chaplain Krampitz served our department with unwavering dedication, compassion, and a spirit of service that touched the lives of many,” the fire department said in a statement.

They said he joined the fire department many years ago and quickly became a vital resource for firefighters, their families and the fire department community.

“Chaplain Krampitz was more than just a chaplain; he was a friend, a mentor, and a source of strength for all of us. Chaplain Krampitz was not only dedicated to the fire department, but was also an active member of the community, often participating in local events and assisting with outreach programs. His passion for helping others and his deep faith inspired us daily. We are heartbroken by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” the Cromwell Fire Department statement says.

He was also a member of the Cheshire police department for a few years.

"Although Paul Krampitz was only a member of the Cheshire Police Department for a few years, first as a dispatcher and then as an officer, the Cheshire Police Department would like to offer our condolences to the Krampitz Family," Cheshire police said in a statement.

Pastor Krampitz was a graduate of Yale Divinity School and Hartford Seminary, where he received his Doctor of Ministry degree. State police said he also completed a year of study at the Lutheran School of Theology at Philadelphia.

Before serving the congregation of Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell, he served other congregations in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

He was also a past dean of the Southern CT and Central CT Conferences and served on the New England Synod Council and Candidacy Committee.

State police said Chaplain Krampitz is survived by his wife Paula; their three children Zoë, Zaidan and Zachary; and two adult daughters, Christina and Maria.

The highway was closed for several hours on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said the investigation is active and the other operator involved in the crash has been identified and is cooperating with troopers. The other driver refused medical treatment.

Anyone with information or video to call Trooper Dean at Troop H at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.