Prince Philip

Crowds Line Streets to Pay Respects to Prince Philip Despite COVID

Mourners and well-wishers ignored public health advice to stay home due to Covid-19 restrictions, flocking to Windsor Castle to pay their final respects

A woman looks towards Windsor Castle and St George's Chapel and waits to take part in a two minute silence during the funeral of Prince Philip
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Hundreds of people have lined the streets outside Windsor Castle to pay their respects to Prince Philip. Some held Union flags and clutched flowers, while others wore custom face masks featuring the royal’s photo.

People poured into the town of Windsor, west of London, for the occasion Saturday, although road signs in the area warned against all nonessential travel.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

While some expressed sadness that the country could not fully commemorate Philip’s death, others said the royal family were “setting an example” by limiting numbers.

U.S. & World

Prince Philip 13 hours ago

Prince Philip Is Laid to Rest as Somber Queen Sits Alone

coronavirus pandemic 12 hours ago

Worldwide COVID-19 Death Toll Tops a Staggering 3 Million

“I’m quite torn about the measures. I think the country is missing out on something,” local resident Ian Mawhinney said. “Having a small event is not what they would have wanted but they will adapt and honor (Philip) in their own way.”

Sasha Spicer, who wore a Union flag poncho, said she turned up to say “thanks for service to the country and that we’ll miss you.”

“He was a fantastic role model and someone who was known for his banter. Quite a character.

“The queen is going to miss him...they were best friends. I feel for her,” she said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Prince PhilipCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicBritish Royal Familyprince philip funeral
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us